You are strongly encouraged to pick up your runner packet before Race Day. T-shirt sizes are not guaranteed on Race Day.

Awards

PLEASE NOTE: Competitive awards will on by given to timed participants in the 5K. The 5K course will close after 1 hour and 15 minutes. Runners finishing the race after the time limit will be pulled off of the course for timing and safety purposes.

Masters and Overall for male and female

Top three male and female finishers in the following age categories: 0 to 6, 7 to 8, 9 to 11, 12 to 13, 14 to 16, 17 to 19, 20 to 24, 25 to 29, 30 to 34, 35 to 39, 40 to 44, 45 to 49, 50 to 54, 55 to 59, 60 to 64, 65 to 69, 70 to 74, 75 to 79, 80+

The largest school group and largest team will receive an award.

Costumes

Zoo Run participants are encouraged to dress up like their favorite Zoo animal! We’ll even choose our favorites and upload the pictures to the Zoo’s Facebook page so you can show all your friends.

A few rules:

Remember, this is a family event. Keep it G-rated.

Adults – your face must be visible at all times – this is for your own safety during the race and for the safety of all guests.

You must wear your race bib on the front of your costume so it is visible.



Click here to view the results of the Zoo Run 2016