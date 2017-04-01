Join us for the 20th annual Zoo Run! Run, walk or jog your way through the Zoo and surrounding neighborhoods in support of the Zoo's local and international conservation and education efforts.
Entry Fees & Registration
| Individual
| Early - $25; Late (after March 17) - $30; Race Day - $35
| School Groups (K-12)
| $18 per person, 10-person min. by March 17
| Teams
| $20 per person, five-person min. by March 17
| Timing device
| $3
| Zoo members receive a $2 discount
Zoo Run registration will open on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
Zoo Run features a USATF-certified course.
Click here to view Zoo Run 5K course map.
School Groups (K-12) Registration
- Minimum of 10 people per school group.
- School group registration must be submitted online by Friday, March 17.
- Runners registering after March 17 must register as individuals.
- The Fort Worth Zoo pre-assembles all school groups' bibs, T-shirts and runner packets. The team captain (or someone designated by him/her) may pick up the entire group together or students may pick up their own.
- For questions about registering a school group, please call 817-759-7382 or email racedirector@fortworthzoo.org.
Team Registration
- Minimum of five people per team.
- Teams must register by Friday, March 17.
- Runners registering after March 17 must register as individuals.
- Individuals may opt to pick up their runner bag as an individual or allow their team captain to pick up for the group.
- For questions about registering a team, please call 817-759-7382 or email racedirector@fortworthzoo.org.
Zoo Run Race Day Itinerary
|Saturday, April 1, 2017
| Time
| Event
| 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.
| Registration and packet pickup
| 7:30 a.m.
| 1K Fun Run (starts and finishes at 5K line)
| 7:35 a.m.
| Aerobic warm-up
| 8 a.m.
| Timed 5K & 5K Fun Run (course closes after 1 hour and 15 minutes)
| 9 a.m.
| Fort Worth Zoo Animal Outreach presentation
| 9:15 a.m.
| 5K awards ceremony
Click here for Zoo Run schedule and map.
Packet Pickup
March 27 to 31, 2017
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tyler's Fort Worth
1621 River Run #101
Fort Worth, TX 76107
You are strongly encouraged to pick up your runner packet before Race Day. T-shirt sizes are not guaranteed on Race Day.
Race Information & Guidelines
- Zoo Run Fact Sheet
- Early registration guarantees a Zoo ticket, access to the virtual runner bag, T-shirt*, as well as a timing chip, if desired. *T-shirt sizes based upon availability.
- T-shirt sizes are not guaranteed if you register on Race Day.
- Races include a Timed 5K, a 5K Fun Run and a 1K Fun Run.
- The 5K course will close after 1 hour and 15 minutes. Runners finishing after the time limit will be pulled off course for safety purposes.
- For safety purposes, all strollers must move to the back of the start line in the Timed 5K and 5K Fun Run. Staff members will enforce this rule for the safety of all participants.
- No pets, bicycles or inline skates allowed.
- The Fort Worth Zoo is not responsible for lost or stolen items.
Parking Information
- Limited parking is available in the Zoo's main parking lot via Forest Park Blvd. Colonial Parkway will be closed to all thru traffic. Please look at the parking map for additional parking options.
- Please allow as much as an hour for parking.
- Colonial Parkway will be closed to all thru traffic.
- Visit the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) website for traffic information.
Timing
- Zoo Run will be timed by RunFar Racing Services.
- The timing device used for the Zoo Run is a B-tag and is located on the back of your runner bib. Do not remove the device from the bib. It must be on the outside of clothing to activate.
- Timing devices are $3 and optional.
- Runners that do no begin the race within 15 minutes of the start time may not be timed properly.
Frequently Asked Questions
Click here for a list of Zoo Run FAQs.
Awards
PLEASE NOTE: Competitive awards will on by given to timed participants in the 5K. The 5K course will close after 1 hour and 15 minutes. Runners finishing the race after the time limit will be pulled off of the course for timing and safety purposes.
5K Awards
- Masters and Overall for male and female
- Top three male and female finishers in the following age categories: 0 to 6, 7 to 8, 9 to 11, 12 to 13, 14 to 16, 17 to 19, 20 to 24, 25 to 29, 30 to 34, 35 to 39, 40 to 44, 45 to 49, 50 to 54, 55 to 59, 60 to 64, 65 to 69, 70 to 74, 75 to 79, 80+
- The largest school group and largest team will receive an award.
Costumes
Zoo Run participants are encouraged to dress up like their favorite Zoo animal! We’ll even choose our favorites and upload the pictures to the Zoo’s Facebook page so you can show all your friends.
A few rules:
- Remember, this is a family event. Keep it G-rated.
- Adults – your face must be visible at all times – this is for your own safety during the race and for the safety of all guests.
- You must wear your race bib on the front of your costume so it is visible.
Presenting Sponsor
Sponsors
Red Carpet Car Wash
Tarleton State University
