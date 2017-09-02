Enter your search term and press the return key on your keyboard.
A Wilder Vision

Hurricane Harvey Relief for the Texas Zoo

DONATE NOW

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

A Wilder Vision

Big changes are coming to the Fort Worth Zoo and things are about to get wilder. This fall, the Fort Worth Zoo announced A Wilder Vision, a $100-million capital campaign that includes 10 acres of new exhibit space, renovated habitats, special events space, multiple dining areas and most importantly, new ways to observe, interact with and learn about several species. A Wilder Vision will also allow the Zoo to guarantee for future generations the survival of certain endangered species

Learn More

New at the Zoo

See what's new

Fort Worth Zoo members enjoy wild savings and benefits!

Learn More

Committed to Conservation

The Fort Worth Zoo dedicates staff time, resources and financial support to projects around the world. In 2015, the Zoo spent $9.8 million toward education, conservation and animal care.

Learn More

Education

There’s always an adventure waiting for you at the Fort Worth Zoo! Check out the fun, educational activities we have in store for you. More nature. More wildlife. More fun!

Learn More

There's Even More to Zoo on our New Mobile App

© 2017 Fort Worth Zoo. All rights reserved. Memphis Web Design by Speak