A Wilder Vision

Big changes are coming to the Fort Worth Zoo and things are about to get wilder. This fall, the Fort Worth Zoo announced A Wilder Vision, a $100-million capital campaign that includes 10 acres of new exhibit space, renovated habitats, special events space, multiple dining areas and most importantly, new ways to observe, interact with and learn about several species. A Wilder Vision will also allow the Zoo to guarantee for future generations the survival of certain endangered species

