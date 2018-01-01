Valentines Dinner

Valentine's Dinner - $195

Friday, Feb. 9 or Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Portraits of the Wild Art Gallery

Passed hors d’oeuvres and seated dinner

Open bar

Meet and greet with a Zoo’s outreach animal

Photo

Interactive game – we’ll need audience participation!

Please consider "after five" attire for this event

Invitation for two (must be 21 or older) to the Valentine's Dinner, which includes:

Valentine's Dinner Menu

Valentine's Dinner FAQ

Are there going to be REAL animals at the dinner? I really want to pet/cuddle with/hug/kiss all of the animals. Can I do any of those things at the party?

Yes, there will be REAL cool creatures at the Valentine’s dinner. No, you may not pet/cuddle/hug/kiss any of them. They are only to be handled by Fort Worth Zoo animal staff. Keep reading to learn how you’ll be able to (safely) interact with the animals.

What will the animals be doing at the Valentine’s dinner?

The Zoo’s outreach animals will be mingling with guests at the beginning of the party.

What will I be doing at the Valentine’s dinner?

In addition to the meet-and-greet with our animals, you can have your photo taken with your sweetie, as well as enjoy an interactive game. As always, we’ll treat you to delicious food and adult beverages.

My date and I want to sit with our friends. Can you arrange for us to be seated together?

Yes, we can. When you purchase your tickets, you will have the opportunity to enter the names of the people with whom you’d like to be seated. Be sure to get tickets early, historically, our Valentine’s Dinner events sell out every year.

I’m not 21, but my date is. Can we still attend?

Sorry, this event is for guests ages 21 and older, no exceptions. Thank you for your interest – please join us when you are of age.

What is the attire for the Valentine’ Dinner?

Please consider “after-five” attire. For example, this might be a dress or slacks and a blouse for ladies, and slacks and a button-down or collared shirt for men.

The person I was planning on attending this party with just broke up with me/I have the flu/I want that high you can only get when canceling plans and you get to stay home in your pajamas and watch Netflix. Can you refund my tickets?

Sorry, all ticket sales are final and non-refundable. You may donate your tickets back to the Zoo as a partial charitable contribution.

Questions? Contact Adrienne Pingel.

phone: 817-759-7372

fax: 817-759-7501

Valentine's Dinner Form