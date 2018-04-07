Join us for the 21st annual Zoo Run! Run, walk or jog your way through the Zoo and surrounding neighborhoods on April 7, 2018, in support of the Zoo's local and international conservation and education efforts.

Entry Fees & Registration Individual Early (January 8 - March 23) - $25

Late (March 24 - April 6) - $30

Race Day - $35 School Groups (K-12) $18 per person, ten-person min. by March 23 Teams $20 per person, five-person min. by March 23 Timing device $3 Zoo members receive a $2 discount School Groups (K-12) Registration Minimum of ten people per school group.

School group registration must be submitted online by Friday, March 23 .

by . Runners registering after March 23 must register as individuals.

register as individuals. The Fort Worth Zoo pre-assembles all school groups' bibs, T-shirts and runner packets. The team captain (or someone designated by him/her) may pick up the entire group together or students may pick up their own.

For questions about registering a school group, please call 817-759-7382 or email racedirector@fortworthzoo.org. Team Registration Minimum of five people per team.

Teams must register by Friday, March 23 .

. Runners registering after March 23 must register as individuals.

register as individuals. Individuals can pick up their runner bag as an individual or allow their team captain to pick up for the group.

For questions about registering a team, please call 817-759-7382 or email racedirector@fortworthzoo.org.

Zoo Run Race Day Itinerary Saturday, April 7, 2018 Time Event 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Registration and packet pickup 7:30 a.m. 1K Fun Run (starts and finishes at 5K line) 7:35 a.m. Aerobic warm-up 8 a.m. 5K (Timed or Untimed) *course closes after 1 hour and 15 minutes 9 a.m. Fort Worth Zoo Animal Outreach presentation 9:15 a.m. 5K awards ceremony Click here for Zoo Run schedule and map. (Forthcoming)

Packet Pickup April 2 to 6, 2018

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tyler's Fort Worth

1621 River Run #101

Fort Worth, TX 76107 You are strongly encouraged to pick up your runner packet before Race Day. T-shirt sizes are not guaranteed on Race Day. Race Information & Guidelines Zoo Run Fact Sheet

Early registration guarantees a Zoo ticket, access to the virtual runner bag, T-shirt*, as well as a timing chip, if desired. *T-shirt sizes based upon availability.

T-shirt sizes are not guaranteed if you register on Race Day.

Races include a 5K (Timed and Untimed) and a 1K Fun Run.

The 5K course will close after 1 hour and 15 minutes. Runners finishing after the time limit will be pulled off course for safety purposes.

For safety purposes, all strollers must move to the back of the start line in the Timed 5K and 5K Fun Run. Staff members will enforce this rule for the safety of all participants.

No pets, tents, bicycles or inline skates allowed.

The Fort Worth Zoo is not responsible for lost or stolen items. Parking Information Limited parking is available in the Zoo's main parking lot via Forest Park Blvd. Colonial Parkway will be closed to all thru traffic. Please look at the parking map for additional parking options. (Forthcoming)

Please allow as much as an hour for parking.

Colonial Parkway will be closed to all thru traffic.

Visit the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) website for traffic information. Weather Zoo Run will be held rain or shine. In the event of severe weather, we will notify participants of cancellation on the Zoo Run webpage and on our social media channels. Timing Zoo Run will be timed by RunFar Racing Services.

The timing device used for Zoo Run is a B-tag and is located on the back of your runner bib. Do not remove the device from the bib. Attach the bib to your front outermost layer of clothing the day of the race.

Timing devices are $3 and optional.

Runners that do no begin the race within 15 minutes of the start time may not be timed properly. Frequently Asked Questions Click here for a list of Zoo Run FAQs.

Awards and Costumes PLEASE NOTE: Competitive awards will only by given to timed participants in the 5K. The 5K course will close after 1 hour and 15 minutes. Runners finishing the race after the time limit will be pulled off of the course for timing and safety purposes. 5K Awards Masters and Overall for male and female

Top three male and female finishers in the following age categories: 0 to 6, 7 to 8, 9 to 11, 12 to 13, 14 to 16, 17 to 19, 20 to 24, 25 to 29, 30 to 34, 35 to 39, 40 to 44, 45 to 49, 50 to 54, 55 to 59, 60 to 64, 65 to 69, 70 to 74, 75 to 79, 80+

The largest school group and largest team will receive an award. Costumes Zoo Run participants are encouraged to dress up like their favorite Zoo animal! A few rules: Remember, this is a family event. Keep it G-rated.

Adults – your face must be visible at all times – this is for your own safety during the race and for the safety of all guests.

You must wear your race bib on the front of your costume so it is visible. A few rules:

Volunteers Whether you have volunteered with us in the past or this is your first time, anyone is welcome to gain hours and experience at the Fort Worth Zoo! Here are some things to note for your day: Arrival time: 6 a.m.

Departure time: 10:30 a.m.

Volunteer cost: $5

You must be 18 years or older in order to volunteer. All volunteers receive a T-shirt and Zoo pass. Space is limited, so register soon. After registering, you will receive more information to help you plan for the morning. Please email volunteer@fortworthzoo.org if you have any questions about volunteering for Zoo Run!